Foreign Affairs Minister to visit Hubballi tomorrow

February 26, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar will visit Hubballi on Wednesday to participate in the inauguration of a new building of AGMR Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital and to lay foundation stone for Padmavati Temple at Varur near Hubballi.

Addressing presspersons at AGMR Group of Institutions in Varur near Hubballi on Monday, Jain monk Sri Gunadhar Nandi Maharaj of Navagraha Teerth Kshetra (Varur) said that Padmavati Mata in Jain religion has the same position as that of Goddess Parvati and Adi Shakti in Hindu religion and a huge temple will come up in one acre of land at Varur.

The Jain monk said that the temple will be built in granite brought from Karkala and the idol of Goddess Padmavati will be carved out from the stone used for carving the idol of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. The temple will showcase the Jain philosophy, heritage and culture.

He said that the administrative building of ADM Rural College of Engineering and Technology will be built in a seven-acre land and Mr. Jaishankar will be initiating the work at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi will participate in the event, he said.

Director of AGMR Group of Institutions Sandeep Kyatnavar said that the administrative building premises of ADMR Engineering College will comprise a big auditorium, an indoor stadium, digital library and a training centre. The plan is to start new courses in the coming years, he said.

