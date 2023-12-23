GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Forcing students to clean school toilets is intolerable, says CM Siddaramaiah

He expressed his displeasure about students being forced to clean toilets in Government Model Higher Primary School of Andhrahalli, Bengaluru province

December 23, 2023 04:04 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah .

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah . | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“Recent reports of forcing students to clean school toilets is an extremely deplorable act and such acts are intolerable,” Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on December 23, 2023.

He expressed his displeasure about students being forced to clean toilets in Government Model Higher Primary School of Andhrahalli, Bengaluru province on X (formerly Twitter) and said the officials of the Department of School Education and Literacy have already taken immediate action against the teachers responsible.

“I have instructed the Minister of the Department of School Education and Literacy to take strict action against the perpetrators, if such incidents are occurring in other schools. I have also informed the Minister of Social Welfare to keep a watch in the hostels of schools and colleges,” he added.

“I have advised the Minister of the Department of School Education and Literacy that every school must have separate toilet facilities for boys and girls and to appoint staff to clean these toilets daily. I have also directed to conduct a survey and get reports from the District Education Officers on this matter,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

