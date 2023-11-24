HamberMenu
Forces opposed to the Constitution are making attempts to turn country back to ancient era: Siddaramaiah

Four-day 36th LAWASIA conference is being held in the city

November 24, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Stating that “the forces opposed to the Constitution of India are making attempts to return the country to the ancient era,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday asked the citizens “to be on their guard.”

“There are some anti-Constitutional forces, who oppose or deny the Constitution. But we are committed to protect our Constitution,” he said after inaugurating the 36th LAWASIA conference in Bengaluru.

The Chief Minister said that the youth especially must understand the idea of the democracy and the Constitution, and thereby they know the main purpose of the preamble, to lead a life with dignity, freedom and equality.

As legal professionals and representatives of lawyer associations, LAWASIA must use our unique understanding of the international legal system to fight against human rights violations, said Mr. Siddaramaiah, while pointing out that for over 50 years, LAWASIA has operated as a platform to promote the cross-jurisdictional exchange of legal knowledge, as a voice of the legal profession.

Climate change

Earlier, Soumya Swaminathan, chairperson, M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation and former Chief Scientist, WHO, emphasised the need for international legal framework for proper coordination and cooperation of countries to mitigate the ill-effects of various global issues, including climate change.

Delivering a talk on “Journey into the Future: Climate Change, Public Health and Equity,” she said that climate change is causing anxiety amongst youngsters, aged between 18 and 25 and living in cities.

Dr. Soumya appreciated the efforts made by the Karnataka government for promoting millets, a climate-smart cereal by taking steps to distribute ragi through the public distribution system.

Melissa K. Pang, president LAWASIA, Gordon Hughes A.M., secretary-general LAWASIA, Prashant Kumar, president, Bar Association of India, and S.S. Naganand, vice-chair, 36th LAWASIA conference and Vice-President, BAI, were present.

