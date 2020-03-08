For women to be safe, society needs to change its mindset about them: Olga

Telugu writer and women’s rights activist Popuri Lalitha Kumari, popularly known as Olga, on Saturday said that society needed to change its mindset about women in general to prevent atrocities against them.

Speaking after inaugurating a two-day International Women’s Day seminar at Dr. Ambedkar Bhavan here, she said only a change of mindset would lead to the protection to women and children, besides empowering women.

“Society has always believed that women should be confined within the four walls [of the house] because of incidents such as rape and sexual assault. But atrocities against women are not new. Society should not curtail the strength and power of women. Instead, it should create an atmosphere of women to walk fearlessly and with dignity,” she said.

According to her, women are asked to return home by 6 p.m. now. Even governments want women to reach home early. “It is not women, it is those who harass and exploit women who should go home early,” he said.

‘Take to the streets’

The writer also urged women to hit the streets for their empowerment, to know the world, and to protest atrocities against them. “Instead of stepping out from home alone, women should leave in groups. Unity will enhance their confidence, make them realise the power of liberty, allow them to learn about the difference of day and night, and make them strong to face the challenges in their routines,” she said.

Ms. Olga also said that politicians were making women’s self-help groups their vote banks while also dividing the unity among women.

She underlined the need of universities across the country to start women’s studies courses to provide a better perspective on the woman’s strengths and importance to society.

Vijayapura’s Akka Mahadevi Women’s University has organised the programme, in association with the Mahila Dourjanya Virodhi Okkoota.