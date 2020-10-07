For university-industry connect

MYSURU

JSS S & TU, KSTA join hands to foster innovation and entrepreneurship among students for societal benefits

JSS Science and Technology University (JSS S and TU), Mysuru, and Karnataka Science and Technology Academy (KSTA), Government of Karnataka, Bengaluru, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster scientific temperament across society and for facilitating technology dissemination through academia-industry interface, thereby establishing a “University-Industry connect”.

The MoU paves way for synergy between the two entities, combining KSTA’s field presence with JSS S and TU’s expertise in science, engineering and technology education and research through an effective partnership. It will allow both organisations to contribute to improved coordination for overall societal development and facilitate concerted efforts towards bringing technology nearer to the society, inculcating scientific temperament through scientific communication, a press release said here.

“JSS S and TU provides educational opportunities and its society driven education programmes connects the students closely to societal challenges and stimulates them to go in search of providing technological solutions,” it said.

KSTA, an autonomous organisation of the Department of Science and Technology, has been taking science to society through its various programmes. With these two organisations joining hands, the student community will be benefited by getting opportunities to actively take part in joint programmes, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship for societal benefits, according to the release.

The two organisations will be jointly conducting conferences, societal outreach programmes, and academia-farm-industry interface programmes and collaborate towards building capacity in frontier areas of science and technology as part of the MoU for the benefit of faculty and students, according to the University Registrar.