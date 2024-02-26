For three annual examination system, question paper pattern will be student friendly: Manjushree

February 26, 2024 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

“The three annual examination system for SSLC (Class 10) and II PU and the question paper pattern will be student-friendly. Do not stress yourself in the name of examination,” advised N. Manjushree, Chairperson, Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB).

Participating in THtalksBengaluru, an online interaction organised by The Hindu on Monday (February 26) in which she answered questions from readers, she said, “There is internal assessment, where the schools and colleges will award 20 marks. Even in the theory exam, there are multiple choice questions, match the following, fill in the blanks and other one-mark questions for 20 marks. Students should go with confidence and faith in themselves for the examination.”

Changes in exams

Speaking about the changes in exams, she said, “This year, as students are aware, we are introducing the 80:20 pattern of examination. Until this year, only science subjects had practical examinations and theory. But this year onwards, all subjects will have the component of internal assessment, and the remaining marks will be through the theory exam.”

Along with this, competency-based questions have also been introduced, which will be helpful for entrance tests like CET and NEET. The model question papers are already available on the board website, she said.

To give an opportunity to students to improve their marks and go for higher education and job opportunities, the government has introduced the three annual exam scheme instead of two supplementary exams, she said.

To improve marks

“This three examination concept has been introduced mainly with the purpose of giving an opportunity to students to improve on their marks. There may be students who may not deliver their best on that particular day of examination, but that doesn’t mean that the student has not prepared well for the exam or put in his or her best efforts in that academic year. With that intention, we have introduced this concept. All the exams will have the same kind of question papers and toughness,” she added.

She also clarified that it is not compulsory for all the students to write all three examinations. This option is given to students who want to improve their marks and for students who have not qualified in the first examination, and the best marks will be considered, Ms. Manjushree said.

Marks cards in 30 days

The KSEAB Chairperson said after the exam-1 results are announced, there will be a window of one week for students to register themselves for exam-2. Barring those students who choose to take exam-2, all the other students’ marks cards will be made available to them in 30 days and in the meantime, the board will also upload their marks sheets in Digilocker that can be accessed even before receiving the marks cards in the colleges, she said.

No full-sleeve shirts

This year, the board has decided to restrict full-sleeved shirts in the exam halls. “There is no particular dress code, but better to wear the uniforms of their schools and colleges. Avoid wearing long sleeves because invigilators would want you to roll up your sleeves. And, II PUC students must follow the Supreme Court order in this regard,” she said.

Special care for special children

Speaking about students with disabilities, Ms. Manjushree said while the earlier policy of giving extra time and a scribe for blind students will continue, this year, students with autism will be given adult prompters. This is in line with what the CBSE has done and the adult prompter can be either a teacher, parent or guardian, she said.

HIGHLIGHTS

*Annual exams 1 and 2 for II PUC will be done before the NEET and CET. Exam-3 will be held immediately after the CET results. The KSEAB is also planning to declare exam-1 result between April 10 and 15 and exam-2 results between May 15 and 20.

* Registration of a student for the SSLC and II PUC exam-1 is compulsory for all. So, the students will have to register either as regular or private candidate. But, once a registration is done, a student is free to take either exam-1 or exam-2 or exam-3.

* If a student does not pass in a subject in exam-1, s/he can choose to take the exam-2 or exam-3 for that particular subject. If s/he wants to skip exam-2 and prepare for exam-3, that is also possible. In the unfortunate case where a student cannot clear all 3 examinations, s/he may register for the next year and take up the exam.

* The board has requested the KSRTC and BMTC to provide free transportation to the students of SSLC and II PUC during the examination days and both transportation corporations responded positively. Students will have to show their admission tickets and will be entitled for free transport.

* If the student has taken exams 1 and 2, and the CET results are announced after exams 1 and 2, the board share the best among the two exam scores with the KEA. Marks of students who take exam-3 will also be shared with KEA, but that may not be considered for the first round of CET counselling.

* Students can take two subjects in each exam, but the students are a better judge of what they want to do. If they want to apply for a PU college immediately after exam-1, they will have to wait for exam-2 and 3 and it may go on until August.

