For the second day in a row, mild earthquake in Kalaburagi villages

An earthquake of 3.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale was recorded near Kodadur village in Kalagi taluk of Kalaburagi district at 6.05 a.m. on Sunday. As the intensity of the tremor was very low, there was no casualty or damage to property.

As per Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) note on the tremor, the epicentre was at the 2.1 km north-east of Kodadur village. Rajapura, Malagi, Halchera and Tegalatippi villages (all in Kalagi taluk) fell within a 5.3-km radii from the epicentre of the earthquake.

“As per Seismic Intensity Map of the earthquake from the epicentre, the intensity observed was low and the earthquake might be felt up to a maximum radial distance of 7 km-12 km. These types of earthquakes do not create any harm to the local community, although there may be a slight shaking observed locally. The community need not panic as the intensity observed was low and not destructive,” the KSNDMC note said.

A similar tremor was recorded a day before in the same region. The intensity of the quake recorded at 5.37 a.m. on Saturday was 3.2 on the Richter Scale and the epicentre was 1.1 km south-southwest of Korvi village in Chincholi taluk, Kalaburagi district. Ramnagar Tanda, Kudhalli and Gadikeshwar villages fell within the 4.4 km radii from the epicentre of the earthquake.

Speaking to The Hindu, Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jyothsna said that the district administration was following the directions of KSNDMC in the matter.

“In floods, we have a broad idea of the time of flood and the areas that are likely to be affected. We can take precautionary measures to minimise the casualty or damage to property. In earthquakes, we can hardly do anything to prevent or minimise casualty as no place can be termed safe or unsafe. The recent tremors in the district are very mild in terms of intensity and there is no need to panic. A team of scientists recently visited the villages where the earthquakes were felt and interacted with the people. It is not practically possible to send scientists every time when a mild tremor is recorded. Anyways, we are following what KSNDMC is saying in the matter,” Ms. Jyothsna said.