For second successive year, Mysuru’s air quality during Deepavali was satisfactory

For the second successive year, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mysuru during Deepavali was satisfactory. The AQI was recorded below 100 as per the ambient air quality data generated from the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) here.

The average AQI of 68 (satisfactory) has been recorded through continuous monitoring of air quality on all three days of Deepavali. If the AQI is in the range of 51-100, then it is considered satisfactory and the possible health impacts would be minor breathing discomfort to sensitive people, according to the KSPCB.

The air quality and noise levels in Mysuru were within the bearable limits. The results were a reprieve for the authorities here as there were apprehensions over the rise in air and noise pollution due to bursting of crackers.

Outside Bengaluru, the continuous ambient air quality was monitored in 26 stations (CAAQMS), including Mysuru, Madikeri, Chamarajanagar and Mandya.

The air quality was monitored before and during Deepavali festival. The pre-Deepavali AQI measured on October 24 was 40 whereas it was 68 on the first day of the festival (October 31), 66 on the second day (November 1), and 69 on the third day of Deepavali (November 2). The three-day average AQI was 68. There was a decrease in AQI when compared to last year’s average AQI which was 81.

According to Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), which monitored the air quality and noise levels in the State before and during Deepavali, AQI during Deepavali festival in the current year was lower here when compared to the previous year.

One of the key reasons attributed for the improvement in air quality index was the use of green crackers that emit less pollutants.

The ambient noise levels were monitored in Mysuru through a manual ambient noise monitoring station. Also, the decrease in noise levels in some of the stations is attributed to the fact that the public have used green crackers that generated less noise.

The parameters that were monitored and analysed were particulate matter 10, particulate matter 2.5, sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, heavy metals like lead, nickel and arsenic, aluminium, barium and iron.

The AQI in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar was satisfactory while it was good in Kodagu (Madikeri), said the KSPCB data, details of which were available with The Hindu.

The authorities had asked vendors to sell only certified green crackers and warned against stocking and selling high-decibel crackers. It was by and large a less noisy and less smoky Deepavali if the KSPCB data is an indicator.

The average noise level in Mysuru during this festival was 67.7 dB. The prescribed noise level (residential) for a city like Mysuru is 55 dB. The noise level before the festival was 64 dB, while it was 64.3 dB, 61.9 dB, and 71.2 dB on the three days of the festival, according to the KSPCB data.