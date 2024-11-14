For over 1,000 years, Indian youth were held back in their adventures in science: Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy

Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy said on Thursday (November 14, 2024) that the Indian youth was held back in their adventures in science, mathematics, engineering among others for a period of about 1,000 years, “by the multiple invasions of our country by tribal leaders from Afghanistan and Uzbekistan during the period 700 AD to 1520 AD and the later arrival of the British colonisers.”

Mr. Murthy, delivering a lecture virtually at the announcement of the Infosys Science Prizes 2024, said, “History tells that India was a leading nation leveraging the power of ideas in mathematics, astronomy, engineering, medicine and surgery from the Vedic times till the multiple invasions...”

“History also tells us that the rulers from Afghanistan and Uzbekistan did not have much appreciation for science, medicine and mathematics. The British conquerors sporadically encouraged our desire to do aspirational and imaginative work in mathematics, astronomy, engineering, medicine and surgery, but our progress was slow,” Mr. Murthy said.

He added that thus, the Indian youth was held back in their adventures in science, mathematics, engineering and medicine, power of observation of nature, curiosity, inferencing, critical and analytical thinking, invention and innovation, and problem definition and problem solving between 1000 AD and 1947 AD, a period of about one thousand years. “That is a long period, indeed,” he added.

Revival post-1947

The Infosys founder said the plan to revive the power of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) to solve the problems of our nation started after we obtained Independence 77 years ago in 1947.

“Naturally, this task has remained a tough challenge. The Indian youth working in India have worked hard and smart to progress to the level of producing and using products, for our own benefit, from the inventions originating in the developed world. This is laudable. But sound, enduring and quick scientific and technological progress requires us to go beyond just this capability and to invent stunning solutions to our unique problems,” he said.

He added that he is pleased that India has started creating an environment so that our young researchers can succeed in bringing fame to our nation. However, he said, in addition, we must also start doing a few more things.

More for R&D

“First, there is so much wealth in India. Many of us spend large sums of money on charity, education and healthcare. We can contribute a part of our money on research and solve these problems. Second, investment in R&D by the Indian industry is inadequate. Somehow, Indian companies do not think of breakthroughs in world-class products and creating inventive ideas as part of their strategy. I hope this too will happen in the course of time,” he said.

Mr. Murthy also quoted the former Prime Minister of Israel the Late Shimon Peres in speech who had once said, “In Israel, a land lacking in natural resources, we learned to appreciate our greatest national advantage: our minds. Through creativity and innovation, we transformed barren deserts into flourishing fields and pioneered new frontiers in science and technology.”