For Mysore, it was a prolonged fight for freedom

MYSURU

16 August 2021 10:09 IST

In the princely state of Mysore, the agitation continued beyond August 15, 1947

Two salient features stand out in the history of the freedom struggle in Mysuru (then Mysore), comprising the regions from the erstwhile princely state.

One is the region’s delayed entry into the mainstream freedom struggle, attributed to the “cushioning” provided by the benevolent rule of the later Wadiyars to help absorb much of the shock of the British despotism. Secondly, though the freedom struggle officially came to an end with India achieving Independence on August 15, 1947, the movement continued for a few more months.

Different tenor

The nationalistic and patriotic fervour that culminated in India attaining freedom from the British 75 years ago had a different tone and tenor in the princely state of Mysore, comprising vast swathes of the south Karnataka region in present times, according to N.S. Rangaraju, convener of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage. He said mass movements, the kind of which were witnessed in other parts of the country, were conspicuous by their absence in Mysore for a long time as people also had deference to the maharajas for their socio-economic measures.

The rapid expansion of the railways, the establishment of the Representative Assembly in 1881 to discuss public issues, the introduction of Mysore Civil Services Examination, also in 1881, the ban on marriage of girls below the age of eight in 1894, free education for girls, the founding of the cooperative movement in 1905, the founding of the University of Mysore, the introduction of reservation in jobs for backward class groups in 1919, besides rapid industrialisation and expansion of agriculture, were some of the measures initiated by the rulers that helped minimise the “pinch of foreign rule”, according to the Mysore Gazetteer.

After the 1920s

However, the larger demand for independence and an undercurrent of nationalism began to permeate with broadening political activity of the Congress after the Nagpur Congress in 1920 and Belgaum Congress convention in 1924. “The influence of Mahatma Gandhi was a catalyst to stir the nationalistic pride, and Tagadur Ramachandra Rao was one of the great nationalists who emerged on the scene in the region during this period,” said Prof. Rangaraju. Inspired by Gandhi, he made a bonfire of his own cart selling foreign goods and plunged into social reforms, he added. Rao launched a movement to emancipate the Dalits, braving all odds in rural Mysore, with temple entry movement etc., and his struggle was recognised by national-level leaders. All of this stoked the broader nationalistic sentiment.

The visit of Mahatma Gandhi to Mysore in 1927 and 1934 helped galavanise the public and prepared the ground for mass movements. The seeds of nationalism nurtured through social reforms and political activity bore fruit when the Quit India Movement was launched in 1942 and saw students participate in large numbers.

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi leading the Quit India Movement installed at the Freedom Fighters Park on Subbarayanakere Grounds in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM M.A.

After 1974

But even as India gained Independence on August 15, 1947, agitations continued in the princely state of Mysore. This was because the people rallied behind the Congress to end monarchy and participated in ‘Mysore Chalo’, demanding a democratically elected government. The agitation culminated in a large rally on September 4, 1947, in which hundreds courted arrest. At least three, including Ramaswamy, a student of Hardwicke High School, died in police firing. The last maharaja, Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, conceded to the demands of the agitators and K.C. Reddy became the State’s Chief Minister on October 25, 1947, bringing to a close the last chapter in the freedom movement of Mysore, over two months after the national tricolour was unfurled at the Red Fort.