For Karnataka, the border dispute with Maharashtra is a closed chapter: Minister H. K. Patil

Updated - November 05, 2024 03:46 pm IST - Belagavi

It is a tool in the hands of Maharashtra leaders, says the Minister

The Hindu Bureau

Minister of Tourism and Parliamentary affairs H. K. Patil | Photo Credit: Jahnavi T R

“As far as the Karnataka government is concerned, the border dispute with Maharashtra is a closed chapter. It is only a political tool in the hands of Maharashtra’s politicians,” said Tourism Minister H. K. Patil, who is a former chairman of the border disputes committee, in Belagavi on November 5.

To a query on the border dispute, where Maharashtra claims all Marathi-speaking areas including Belagavi, the Minister said, “Where is the dispute? There is no dispute at all. For us, it is a settled fact. For Maharashtra’s politicians, it is a political tool. They are reminded of the issue before each election.”

Asked about the ‘black day’ observed by the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti on every Rajyotsava, the Minister said that such initiatives did not mean that the dispute exists.

“The CM will go to the Lokayukta office on November 6 and face the inquiry regarding the MUDA issue,” he said in response to a query.

“If the BJP objects to this and demands that the inquiry should be conducted by the CBI, it means that the BJP has no faith either in the court that directed the Lokayukta to inquire into the issue, or the Lokayukta,” he said.

