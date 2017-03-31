For customers, nothing much is going to change

The distinct identity of the State Bank of Mysore (SBM), with its century-old legacy of mass banking, is set to be effaced with its merger with State Bank of India (SBI) come Saturday.

But from the point of view of the bank’s customers, nothing much is going to change immediately as the products are similar or will be merged.

“The banks will write to the customers to apply for new cheque books while the existing ones issued by SBM will continue to be honoured,” a senior SBM official said.

The software used by SBI and the associate banks is the same and officials expect the data merger to be a smooth process.

Meanwhile, tenders were recently issued to three contractors to prepare the new name boards that will be replace the old boards containing SBM nomenclature. Following the merger, there will be 109 branches of SBI in Mysuru district, which at present has 79 branches of SBM, 25 branches of SBI, two branches each of State Bank of Hyderabad and State Bank of Travancore, and one branch of State Bank of Patiala.

After the merger, SBI will be the lead bank in nine districts, as against four now.

But not everyone is enthused by the merger. Underlining the staff concern, R. Raghavendra, who recently retired from SBM but is an honorary member of the employees’ union, told The Hindu that over 1,000 employees have already applied for VRS and the window for opting for the scheme closes on April 6.

“So more employees may follow suit and all of them are at the fag end of their careers and do not want to be disturbed from their present locations,” he said.

For, with the merger will come the restructuring of branches, redeployment of staff and closure or relocation of branches under new dispensation to eliminate duplication of resources, manpower and controlling authority.

SBM was established in 1913 during the regime of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Diwan Sir M. Visvesvaraya, who strongly favoured a State-aided SBM.

It was originally called the Bank of Mysore and “Namma Bank” in popular parlance, and catered to the credit requirements of local businesses in the old Mysore region. While a section of the staff is sentimental about the merger, mid- and senior-level officials aver that the merger is a non-issue and that it is economics and not legacy issues that should drive consolidation.