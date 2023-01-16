HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

For briefly

January 16, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shivakumar Gunare (left) who took charge as SP of Haveri was greeted by outgoing SP Hanumantharaya in Haveri on Monday.

Shivakumar Gunare (left) who took charge as SP of Haveri was greeted by outgoing SP Hanumantharaya in Haveri on Monday. | Photo Credit: SANJAY RITTI

New SP takes charge

Shivakumar Gunare on Monday took charge as the new Superintendent of Police of Haveri district. Speaking to presspersons after taking charge from outgoing Superintendent of Police Hanumantharaya he said that as it was election time, law and order would be given high priority. Mr. Shivakumar also said that efforts to would be taken to boost public morale by taking everyone into confidence and working in association with the public.

Orientation for new batch of medicos at SDM Dental

HUBBALLI

Vice Chancellor of SDM University Niranjan Kumar on Monday called on the dental students to make use of technology, new skills and knowledge to help the people in villages. Speaking at the induction ceremony at SDM Dental college in Dharwad, he called on them to make use of the facilities at the college tostay updated with the advancement in dental sciences. Principal Balaram Naik made introductory remarks. Executive Director Padmalatha Niranjan, Director Administration Saketh Shetty, pro vice chancellors S.K. Joshi and V. Jeevandra Kumar and others were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.