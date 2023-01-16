For briefly

January 16, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST

New SP takes charge

Shivakumar Gunare on Monday took charge as the new Superintendent of Police of Haveri district. Speaking to presspersons after taking charge from outgoing Superintendent of Police Hanumantharaya he said that as it was election time, law and order would be given high priority. Mr. Shivakumar also said that efforts to would be taken to boost public morale by taking everyone into confidence and working in association with the public.

Orientation for new batch of medicos at SDM Dental

HUBBALLI

Vice Chancellor of SDM University Niranjan Kumar on Monday called on the dental students to make use of technology, new skills and knowledge to help the people in villages. Speaking at the induction ceremony at SDM Dental college in Dharwad, he called on them to make use of the facilities at the college tostay updated with the advancement in dental sciences. Principal Balaram Naik made introductory remarks. Executive Director Padmalatha Niranjan, Director Administration Saketh Shetty, pro vice chancellors S.K. Joshi and V. Jeevandra Kumar and others were present.