For BJP, becoming people’s team is important, says Bommai

January 25, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Referring to the allegations made by the Congress and the Janata Dal(S) about their “secret pact” with the BJP, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that both the Congress and the Janata Dal(S) have accepted on their own that the BJP is the A team in State politics.

Speaking to presspersons at a helipad in Hirekerur of Haveri district on Wednesday, he said that it is left to them (Congress and Janata Dal-S) to decide when they will like to become B team. “For us, becoming people’s team is important and not A or B,” he said.

On the corruption charge levelled against the BJP by the Congress, Mr. Bommai said that it is low-level politics by Congress. Now, that it is evident that they will lose the elections, all sorts of frivolous allegations and corruption charges are being levelled against the ruling party, he said.

The Chief Minister mocked Congress terming it as a “pessure cooker party”. They (Congress) have special love for pressure cooker as they distribute it before elections. “Even if a bomb is placed in it, they call it pressure cooker. This kind of political acrobatics will not help them as they have already become politically bankrupt,” he said.

On the allegations of corruption made against him by KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, Mr. Bommai mocked Mr. Shivakumar and termed him the “cleanest man in politics”. He said that corruption is an integral part of the Congress and the first scam in democratic India began with the Congress.

Projects

Mr. Bommai said that it is the BJP government that has initiated various irrigation projects in Byadgi, Hangal and other taluks of Haveri district. And, several more projects are being initiated to meet irrigation and other infrastructure needs of the district.