Footwear hurled at BJP candidate

The anger of JD(S) workers against disqualified MLA K.C. Narayana Gowda exploded on Monday with an irate mob allegedly hurling footwear at him for joining the BJP.

The incident occurred while Mr. Gowda, a businessman-turned-politician who was earlier with the JD(S), arrived at the tahsildar’s office in K.R. Pet town to file nomination papers to contest the December 5 byelections to K.R. Pet Assembly constituency.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy too had to face the ire of the JD(S) workers who had gathered in large numbers outside the office.

Meanwhile, JD(S) leader and former Minister H.D. Revanna denied the allegations levelled by the BJP nominee and said: “It is not our party’s culture. The BJP leaders are creating a drama by seeing the huge crowds that participated in the JD(S) rally.”

“We have video-graphed the developments and will try to identify the people who hurled footwear on the BJP leaders,” a police officer said.

BJP petitions EC

Later in the day, the BJP petitioned the Election Commission on the episode. A delegation led by party leader and MP Shobha Karandlaje alleged that there was an effort to assault even Mr. Madhuswamy who had accompanied the party candidate.

She appealed to the EC to identify sensitive Assembly constituencies as well as booths where such incidents could be witnessed. She also requested the EC to provide adequate protection to the party candidate in K.R. Pet.