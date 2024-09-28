ADVERTISEMENT

Footwear for mahouts, kavadis of Dasara elephants

Published - September 28, 2024 07:48 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Lidkar brand of footwear were distributed to mahouts and kavadis of Dasara elephants at Mysuru Palace on Saturday. Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa and actor Dali Dhananjaya were also present on the occasion. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The mahouts and kavadis of Dasara elephants and their family members were given Lidkar brand of footwear manufactured by State-owned Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram Leather Industries Corporation Ltd.

The footwear was given in Mysuru palace on Saturday by Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa in the presence of film actor Dali Dhananjaya, who is also the brand ambassador for Lidkar footwear.

Also present on the occasion were D. Thimmaiah, MLC, and Lidkar managing director Vasundhara.

It may be mentioned here that Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram Leather Industries Development Corporation Ltd., was established by the Government of Karnataka in the year 1976 with the objective of overall development of leather industry in Karnataka and socio economic upliftment of scheduled caste leather artisans in the State.

