Footprints give away three security guards who looted ₹1.4 cr.

The Hulimavu police on Thursday arrested three security guards who allegedly burgled a flat belonging to a doctor and were on the run with the valuables worth ₹1.4 crore. What gave them away was footprints left behind on the dusty floor, through which the police realised that one of the suspects walked with a limp.

The police tracked down the accused, Bablu Paswan, Bhola Paswan, and Sridhar, to Bangarpete in Kolar district 13 hours after they committed the crime. “All the stolen items were recovered and we nabbed them before they could board another train to their hometown,” said the police.

The gang gained access into the apartment via the balcony. “They broke open the sliding door and made off with gold, diamond, and platinum jewellery, foreign and Indian currency. The flat was unoccupied at the time and due to the dust on the floor, we found several footprints. On close examination of the footprint pattern, we realised that one of the suspects had a limp,” said a police officer.

When they checked with the security staff, they discovered that three personnel were missing. One of the missing guards had a limp. Suspecting that they had a hand in the burglary, the police analysed their mobile phone call record details and learned that they had boarded a bus to Kolar. A team of police immediately left for Kolar and kept watch at the bus stand and train stations. The police recovered the stolen valuables intact except ₹1,200 which the accused had spent on buying tickets and food.