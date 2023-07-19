ADVERTISEMENT

Footpath encroachments cleared

July 19, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) on Wednesday launched a drive to clear footpaths of encroachment.

The MCC officials and staff were accompanied by the police for security and the encroachment was on the Sayyaji Rao Road, along the Olympia Talkies Road, and around the Gandhi Square near Town Hall.

The drive followed complaints by the public about the encroachment and how dangerous it was for pedestrians to walk around in the heart of the city.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

MCC officials said for now the footpaths have been cleared and if the vendors were found to encroach upon it again not only will the be evicted but a heavy penalty would be slapped on them.

Incidentally, National Greens Tribunal State panel chief Justice Subhash Adi too had directed the MCC to ensure that footpaths remain free for pedestrians and no leniency should be shown to encroachers, including shopkeepers who tend to hoard goods on footpaths.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US