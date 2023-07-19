HamberMenu
Footpath encroachments cleared

July 19, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) on Wednesday launched a drive to clear footpaths of encroachment.

The MCC officials and staff were accompanied by the police for security and the encroachment was on the Sayyaji Rao Road, along the Olympia Talkies Road, and around the Gandhi Square near Town Hall.

The drive followed complaints by the public about the encroachment and how dangerous it was for pedestrians to walk around in the heart of the city.

MCC officials said for now the footpaths have been cleared and if the vendors were found to encroach upon it again not only will the be evicted but a heavy penalty would be slapped on them.

Incidentally, National Greens Tribunal State panel chief Justice Subhash Adi too had directed the MCC to ensure that footpaths remain free for pedestrians and no leniency should be shown to encroachers, including shopkeepers who tend to hoard goods on footpaths.

