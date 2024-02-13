GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Footballer’s death: Truck driver arrested

February 13, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru Traffic Police have cracked the recent hit-and-run case wherein a State-level footballer, Monish K., 24, was killed. The K.R. Puram Traffic Police tracked down the truck driver, Manjunath, 29, who fled the scene after he rammed into Monish’s bike, killing him on January 21 and arrested him.

The upcoming footballer was riding his bike to his daily practice in the early morning hours when a speeding truck hit his bike near B. Channasandra skywalk on the Outer Ring Road. The truck driver fled from the scene, leaving a severely injured Monish behind. Though passers-by rushed Monish to a private hospital, he succumbed to his injuries later. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had also mourned his death and issued directions to track down the accused at the earliest.

K.R. Puram Traffic Police, who took up the investigation, analysed footage from over 100 CCTV cameras between K.R. Puram and Devanahalli to zero in on the truck that was involved in the accident. From the number plate they caught in the footage, traffic police tracked down its driver Manjunath and arrested him.

