Football tournament in Belagavi from Sept. 9

Published - September 05, 2024 06:52 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The 56th edition of Rev. Fr. Eddie Memorial Knock-Out Football Tournament will be held in Belagavi from September 9.

As many as 26 schools have been invited and all the matches will be played at the St. Paul’s College Grounds in the Military Camp area.

The Inter-School (Under 17) For Boys tournament is being organized by the Paulites of Belagavi Worldwide (St. Paul’s School Alumni Association) in association with St. Paul’s High School Belagavi.

A special women’s exhibition football match will be held in the memory of the late Nisha Chabria, a city-based entrepreneur, on September 9.

The tournament is being held in the memory of Rev. Fr. Edward Menezes S.J., a priest and educator, who died in 1965.

He was the vice-principal of St. Paul’s High School when he passed away in an accident. The first tournament was held shortly after his death by brother Eric D’Silva.

