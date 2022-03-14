Foodgrains worth ₹14 crore seized this year
Foodgrains under the Public Distribution System will be provided without biometric authentication wherever biometric authentication is a problem, Social Welfare Minister Srinivas Poojary informed the Legislative Council on Monday and added that ₹14.23 crore worth of foodgrains being diverted to open market had been detected in 394 cases in the State the current year.
Currently, he said that there is a provision of providing foodgrains to about 2% of the total beneficiaries, including senior citizens who may have problem with their fingerprints. “Whoever has a problem with biometric will be provided foodgrains manually,” informed Mr. Poojary, who was answering on behalf of Food and Civil Supplies Minister Umesh Katti to a question posed by Congress member S. Ravi.
