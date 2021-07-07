Karnataka

Foodgrains released for Yadgir

Foodgrains for July under the public distribution system (PDS) and Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) have been released for Yadgir district, Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya has said.

In a release here on Wednesday, Dr. Ragapriya stated that 15 kg rice and 20 kg jowar each for 29,262 Antyodaya Yojana card holders followed by 2 kg rice and 3 kg jowar each for 8,50,245 BPL card holders and 2 kg wheat each for 2,33,865 APL card holders will be distributed under PDS.

And, 5 kg rice each for 1,18,856 Antyodaya Yojana card holders and 5 kg rice each for 8,50,245 BPL cards holders will be distributed under PMGKY.

She stated that single and more than two members of non-priority families can also get 5 kg and 10 kg rice each, respectively, by paying ₹15 per kg.


Related Articles
