Food Safety Department to conduct two-day special campaign to check violation in eateries across Karnataka from August 30

The Food Safety and Quality Department in Karnataka will take up a two-day special campaign to check food safety violations in hotels and restaurants across the State from August 30. During the campaign, officials will also collect samples of fish, meat, and poultry to analyse if they are safe for human consumption.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giving these details on Wednesday, State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao told presspersons that officials from the Food Safety department will inspect all eateries in districts and taluk headquarters to check for violations and initiate action.

He said the department is planning to place 3,400 food testing kits in public places for people to get their food tested if they have any doubts about adulteration. “Over 1,000 kits will be placed shortly and will be ready for use by the public. We want to create awareness about food safety among people and encourage them to get their food tested for adulteration if they have any doubts,” Mr. Gundu Rao said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samples collected

From April this year till date, 8,418 food samples were collected and of these 2,593 samples were tested till June end. In July alone, 2,753 food samples were collected of which 711 samples were tested, he said.

Mr. Gundu Rao said 3,467 hotels were inspected since April and notices had been issued to 986 for not maintaining hygienic conditions. A total penalty of ₹4.93 lakh had been slapped on 142 hotels, he said.

“So far, 106 cases have been settled in courts across the State. While a day’s imprisonment has been ordered in 34 cases, imprisonment of five, 10, 30, 45, and 60 days has been ordered in five cases. Likewise, 90 days of imprisonment has been ordered in four cases and six months’ imprisonment in two cases. Apart from this, in 18 cases the court has slapped penalties,” the Minister said.

Of the targeted 1,06,895 food businesses in the State, only 68% have obtained licences so far.

Fruits and vegetables

Mr. Gundu Rao said fungus growth and high levels of pesticides had been found in 27 of the 266 samples of fruits and vegetables that were tested. A total of 385 samples were collected and 266 of these were tested to check if they were safe for consumption. Besides, 211 paneer samples, 246 cake samples, and 67 khova samples have also been tested. The reports are awaited, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.