ADVERTISEMENT

Food safety certificate must for ‘prasada’ atop hills

June 22, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Individuals or associations wishing to distribute ‘prasada’ to devotees on Ashada Fridays atop the Chamundi Hills this month and next month have to obtain a Food Safety certificate from the competent authorities before distribution.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra told reporters here on Thursday that food safety officers will be present at the prasada distribution counters atop the hills. If anybody wishes to distribute prasada on a large scale, it is compulsory for them to avail a clearance certificate from the food safety officers, he said.

Dr. Rajendra said steps have been taken for ensuring a plastic-free Friday Ashada season atop the hills.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US