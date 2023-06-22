HamberMenu
Food safety certificate must for ‘prasada’ atop hills

June 22, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Individuals or associations wishing to distribute ‘prasada’ to devotees on Ashada Fridays atop the Chamundi Hills this month and next month have to obtain a Food Safety certificate from the competent authorities before distribution.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra told reporters here on Thursday that food safety officers will be present at the prasada distribution counters atop the hills. If anybody wishes to distribute prasada on a large scale, it is compulsory for them to avail a clearance certificate from the food safety officers, he said.

Dr. Rajendra said steps have been taken for ensuring a plastic-free Friday Ashada season atop the hills.

