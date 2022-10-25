Food production not translating to adequate nutrition, says expert

CFTRI celebrates CSIR Foundation Day, World Food Day

The country’s annual loss due to food wastage is pegged at ₹1,00,000 crore and it is a major challenge and a social obligation of food scientists to help reduce it by half, by 2030.

This was stated by Chindi Vasudevappa, Vice-Chancellor, National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM), Sonepat, Haryana.

He was speaking at the foundation day of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and ‘World Food Day’ celebrations at the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) on Tuesday.

He said there was significant loss at fields and during harvesting due to crop disease, vagaries of nature, rotting of produce resulting in adequate nutrition. Similarly, there was losses accruing during storage due to poor facilities while loss due to transportation was also high owing to poor road conditions resulting in longer transportation time and lack of refrigeration.

Poor stock management also added to the cumulative loss and thus the combined value of food loss in the country was pegged at ₹1,00,000 crore, said Mr. Vasudevappa. The loss of cultivated vegetables and fruits besides diary products including meat and fish was also high, he added.

The imperatives of plugging this loss stems from the reality of the country having almost 25 per cent of the hungry and poor people of the world, said Mr. Vasudevappa who pointed out that enough food production does not translate to nutrition.

“70% of Indian population consume less than 50 per cent of the Recommended Dietary Allowances of the micronutrients,” Mr. Vasudevappa added.

He said ‘leaving no one behind’ was the objective of sustainable development goals (SDG) and the tagline was apt for India which was also among the country with the highest food production but also had highest number of poor and hungry people.

The country was the second largest produce of wheat, rice, vegetables and the largest produce of milk, banana, ginger, papaya, mangoes, but food processing accounted for only 10 per cent to 15 per cent of the total production, said Mr. Vasudevappa. But the food processing investment during 2014-20 grew at a rate of 11.18% and was an employment-intensive segment, he said.

Mr. Vasudevappa also underlined the need of protein fortification of the population. ‘’India is a carbo-based country and this imbalance need to be addressed,” he added.

Delving at length on the emerging technologies in the food sector, Mr. Vasudevappa said robotics, novel packaging, personalized nutrition etc. were witnessing growth and block chain technology had helped in traceability of food from production to shelf.

There was distribution of prizes for children and meritorious students and distribution of mementoes to the retirees and staff of CFTRI.