HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Food poisoning: Couple die in Arakalgud

August 24, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A couple who were under treatment for food poisoning died at Bisinahalli near Konanur in Arakalgud taluk on Wednesday. The local police, after learning about the incident, intervened to stop the final rites and took the bodies for post-mortem on Thursday.

Nanjundappa, 55, a construction worker, his wife Uma, 45, and their son Manjunath had fallen sick after having food at home on August 15. The three were treated at Hassan. While son Manjunath recovered, his parents were admitted to the hospital for treatment. Uma was taken to a private hospital in Bengaluru. After a week’s stay in Bengaluru, they were being brought to their native place on Wednesday when Uma died on the way, and Nanjundappa also succumbed a couple of hours later. The couple is survived by three children.

The family members had made arrangements for the final rites on Thursday. As Konanur PSI M.B. Shobha learnt about the incident, she rushed to the village with her staff. The police succeeded in convincing the family members to undergo a post-mortem on the dead.

“We have booked a case based on the statement by Jairao, one of the sons of the couple. As per the information gathered so far, they fell ill on August 15. The police had not received information either from the hospital or from family members about food poisoning. A post-mortem has now been conducted. We will probe the case further”, Ms. Shobha told The Hindu.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.