Food kits for warriors

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday symbolically launched distribution of food kits for COVID warriors and workers from various sectors.

Indian Food Banking Network in association with Gram Vikas Society and SocioTransform Foundation of Dharwad has launched the initiative. It plans to reach out to over three lakh people in Dharwad district as part of the COVID relief food distribution drive.

Lauding the initiative, Mr. Joshi said that the food kits would be of great help to construction workers, farm workers, street vendors, autorickshaw drivers, civic workers, poor families and workers from the unorganised sector who have been affected by the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

In the first phase of the drive, the organisations plan to distribute 10 tonnes of food items, including biscuits, noodles, chocolates, milk shakes and other nutrients. And, over 1,000 volunteers are part of the initiative. Municipal Commissioner Suresh Itnal and Umesh Dushi and other members of the BJP were present.