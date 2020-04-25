Karnataka

Food kits donated by Infosys

As many as 2,800 food kits provided by Infosys Foundation were distributed among frontline workers in Hubballi on Saturday. Workers like pourakarmikas, auto tipper drivers and helpers, tractor drivers, loaders, and jetting machine staff working under the jurisdiction of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation were given the food kits.

At the HDMC headquarters, Amol Kulkarni of Infosys Foundation handed over the food kits to municipal commissioner Suresh Itnal.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 25, 2020 10:51:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/food-kits-donated-by-infosys/article31434546.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY