Food kits donated by Infosys

As many as 2,800 food kits provided by Infosys Foundation were distributed among frontline workers in Hubballi on Saturday. Workers like pourakarmikas, auto tipper drivers and helpers, tractor drivers, loaders, and jetting machine staff working under the jurisdiction of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation were given the food kits.

At the HDMC headquarters, Amol Kulkarni of Infosys Foundation handed over the food kits to municipal commissioner Suresh Itnal.