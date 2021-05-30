Food delivery workers seek COVID-19 relief package

Bengaluru

30 May 2021 05:24 IST

United Food Delivery Partners Union held an online protest on Saturday demanding a financial package from the government.

Union president Vinay Sarathy V. in a press release said thousands of delivery workers have been working during the pandemic, risking their lives.

It demanded that the State government immediately announce a COVID-19 relief package for them and urged the State government to provide vaccination for food delivery partners and their family members on priority. He said that they should be provided with sanitizers, masks and face shields, and offered better pay-outs and incentives.

