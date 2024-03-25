Food delivery personnel arrested for killing sister of female friend over trivial row

March 25, 2024 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Parappana Agrahara police have arrested a 29-year-old food delivery personnel who allegedly strangulated a 42-year-old garment factory worker to death while trying to pacify a fight between her and her sister in a rented house in Singasandra on Sunday.

The accused Rajesh Kumar was a friend of Geetha Kumari, a garment factory employee. Geetha was living with her sister Gudiya Devi, 42, who was also working in a garment factory.

According to the police, Geetha used to object to Gudiya’s addiction to the mobile phone. On Saturday, the duo was fighting over the issue when Rajesh Kumar visited .

He tried to pacify the duo and in the melee, strangled Gudiya, who fell unconscious. The duo rushed her to a nearby hospital where the doctor declared her as brought dead.

Based on the complaint filed by Geetha Kumari, the police arrested Rajesh charging him under murder for further investigation.

