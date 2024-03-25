GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Food delivery personnel arrested for killing sister of female friend over trivial row

March 25, 2024 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Parappana Agrahara police have arrested a 29-year-old food delivery personnel who allegedly strangulated a 42-year-old garment factory worker to death while trying to pacify a fight between her and her sister in a rented house in Singasandra on Sunday.

The accused Rajesh Kumar was a friend of Geetha Kumari, a garment factory employee. Geetha was living with her sister Gudiya Devi, 42, who was also working in a garment factory.

According to the police, Geetha used to object to Gudiya’s addiction to the mobile phone. On Saturday, the duo was fighting over the issue when Rajesh Kumar visited .

He tried to pacify the duo and in the melee, strangled Gudiya, who fell unconscious. The duo rushed her to a nearby hospital where the doctor declared her as brought dead.

Based on the complaint filed by Geetha Kumari, the police arrested Rajesh charging him under murder for further investigation.

Related Topics

crime / death

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.