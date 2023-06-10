ADVERTISEMENT

Food delivery executives arrested for beating toll booth staff to death

June 10, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bidadi police on Friday arrested two food delivery executives who allegedly beat up 26-year-old toll booth in-charge to death over a trivial row on June 5.

The accused Abhishek, 23, is part of the four-member team of the car that created a ruckus at the toll both, for the delay in removing the boom barrier, and hurled abuses at the toll collector. A goods vehicle ahead of their car did not have FASTag and delayed in paying the toll, which irked the accused falling behind the vehicle at the toll booth.

The deceased Pavan Kumar Nayak had an argument and later allegedly, along with other staff members, clashed and beat up the accused.

Enraged by this, Abhishek roped in his friend Santosh Kumar, 29, to avenge the humiliation, and waited for Pavan Kumar. The accused later followed and attacked him with a wooden stick they found nearby.

A single powerful blow on the neck of Pavan Kumar ruptured blood vessels in the neck and rendered him unconscious. The accused also assaulted Pavan's colleague Manjunath while he tried to intervene.

Based on the CCTV footage, which captured the movement of Abhishek on the scooter waiting for Pavan Kumar near the toll booth, minutes before he was attacked, the police tracked down the accused and arrested them.

The police are now trying to track down the remaining accused who were in the car with Abhishek.

B. R. Ravikanthe Gowda, IGP, central range, said that the jurisdictional police have held a meeting with all the staff members to inform them about do’s and don’ts in case of any eventualities. They have been asked to call up 112 instead of confronting the vehicle and arguing unnecessarily.

