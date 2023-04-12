Food delivery executive killed in road accident

April 12, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 36-year-old food delivery executive was killed after a drunk truck driver knocked his scooter down on Lower Agaram Road in Ashoknagar on Wednesday afternoon.

Nazim Shariff, a resident of Shivajinagar, was heading to Viveknagar for delivery. The truck driven by Bhojraj, heading in the same direction, knocked down his scooter, killing him on the spot.

The Ashoknagar police arrested Bhojraj and subjected him to medical examination where the test confirmed high level of alcohol. The accused has been booked under rash and negligent driving, death due to negligence, and also under drunken driving. The truck has been seized.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT