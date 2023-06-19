Food delivery executive killed in accident

June 19, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 25-year-old food delivery executive was killed when a drunk car driver knocked down his motorcycle in a rash on R.R. Nagar in the early hours of Monday.

The deceased Prasanna Kumar was on his way to deliver food when the accused car driver identified as Vinayak Chouhan, 27, knocked down his motorcycle, and tried to escape.

Passers-by found Prasanna lying in a pool of blood, alerted the police, managed to intercept the car near the metro station, and handed it over to the police.

They were celebrating the incentive Vinayak had got and had consumed alcohol. He later went to drop his friend at R.R. Nagar, and knocked down the bike of Prasanna Kumar on the way, the police, said. The other occupants in the car soon managed to escape.

The Byatarayanapura traffic police booked Vinayak Chouhan under death due to negligence, drunk driving, rash and negligent driving, and seized the car for further investigations.