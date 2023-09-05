ADVERTISEMENT

Food delivery executive fights off muggers, nabs one of them

September 05, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old food delivery executive gave a tough fight to two men who tried to rob his mobile phone and bike key while he was on his way to deliver food in the wee hours of Sunday.

Usman Ghani Laskar was heading to Doddakennundi to deliver food around 2 a.m. when two men on a scooter confronted him. Laskar resisted and raised an alarm, following which two of his colleagues rushed to his help. While one of the accused managed to speed away, the trio caught the other and called the police control room.

The Hoysala patrolling vehicle reached the spot and took the accused to Mahadevapura police station for investigation.

