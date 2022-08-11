Food delivery executive beaten up by customer over dues

August 11, 2022 20:24 IST

A 50-year-old food delivery executive was allegedly beaten up and pushed down from the stairs of the third floor when he asked for the remaining amount of the bill from a customer.

Girish A.K. sustained multiple injuries and was treated at the hospital before he filed a complaint with the Amruthahalli police on Tuesday. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case of assault and criminal intimidation and efforts are on to track down the accused, Nagarjun Reddy, who is presently on the run.

Girish , in his complaint, said he was working for a restaurant in Bhuvaneshwarinagar in Amruthahalli as delivery executive, from where Nagarjun had ordered chicken biryani and a soft drink.

Though Nagarjun paid online for the biryani, he did not pay for the beverage, following which the cashier asked Girish to collect the cash after delivery.

Girish went to Nagarjun’s apartment situated on Dasarahalli main road, and asked for the dues. Nagarjun started hurling abuses at him. He slapped Girish and pushed him down the stairs, the complaint said.