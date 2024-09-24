GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Food delivery executive arrested for killing friend over a trivial row in Bengaluru

Published - September 24, 2024 08:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Sanjaynagar police have arrested a 24-year-old food delivery executive on the charge of killing his roommate on his birthday over a trivial row on Saturday .

While the accused has been identified as Devesh Hegade, a native of Kidiyur village, Udupi district, the deceased has been identified as Varun Kotiyan, a native of Udupi and working in a private company as safety manager.

According to the police, they were childhood friends and were living in a rented house in Geddahalli. Inquiries have revealed that Devesh was in a relationship with his childhood friend and classmate who used to come to the house often.

The police said that even though Varun was in a relationship with another girl, he started moving closely with Devesh’s friend. On the day of the crime, Varun invited Devesh, his female friend, and another friend for his birthday and they had dinner together before returning home.

Devesh during the party noticed Varun moving closely with his female friend and objected to it. Upon returning home, the duo had an argument and Devesh allegedly pushed Varun on the ground and crushed his head with a brick killing him on the spot.

A neighbour noticed the murder and alerted the police. The police within a few hours arrested Devesh for further investigation.

