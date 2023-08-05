Food: Chitradurga MLA instigates hostellers to beat up warden

August 05, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Shivamogga

Chitradurga MLA K.C. Veerendra of the Congress has been caught provoking students of the post-matric hostel in Chitradurga to beat up the warden if they were provided with poor quality food.

The first-time MLA visited the hostel on Thursday evening when the students were on a protest complaining about the lack of facilities and the poor quality food. The students said that they often found worms and insects in the food served to them.

The MLA, after listening to the students’ complaints, told them to lock up the warden in a room, make him eat worms, insects found in food and later beat him up.

“You beat him up. Don’t worry. I will be with you,” the MLA, flanked by his supporters, said. Video clips of his provocative statement have gone viral on social media platforms, and his remarks have attracted wide criticism.

