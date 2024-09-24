The controversy over the ghee being supplied to the temple in Tirupati has led to an increase in demand for Nandini products.

“The TTD prasadam issue has created a high demand for clarified butter sold by Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) under the Nandini Ghee brand,” MLA and District Milk Union chairman Balachandra Jarkiholi said in Belagavi on September 23.

“Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s allegation of adulteration of laddus has created an unprecedented high demand for Nandini ghee in India,” the former KMF chairman told reporters.

Years ago, KMF supplied ghee to the temple to make laddus. Later, with a change in leadership in the temple committee, the order was cancelled, and tenders were called. KMF did not supply ghee as the company could not match the lowest quoted price. “We did not want to compromise on quality and therefore did not participate in the tender process. The tender for the supply of ghee was awarded to a private company,” Mr Jarkiholi explained.

“I do not know if the CM’s statement about animal fat and fish oil in the laddus is true. A high-level scientific inquiry has to decide on that. But this has led to a positive impact on KMF with the whole country talking about Nandini ghee. I thank Mr Naidu for increasing demand for Nandini products,” he said.

“KMF officials have told me that they are considering supplying ghee to TTD if the price and other conditions are right. It will help our farmers and improve our brand value,” the BJP MLA said.