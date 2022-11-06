Following the wrong line can turn things upside down

How can you tell when a painting in a gallery or a museum is hanging upside down? Or when the sculpture you thought was a magnificent addition to a museum’s contemporary art section is actually a bucket and mop left behind overnight by sloppy cleaning staff? Don’t forget the reverse has happened. Garbage bags on exhibition at a museum in New York were cleared away by a diligent janitor who saw them for what they were.

I once saw a rope hanging on a wall in a museum which had explanatory notes longer than the rope beside it. I have also seen a room with a phenomenal amount of human hair – this was art in a London museum. Art can sometimes be simply the ordinary out of place. The problem with the avant-garde is that when the garde is not avant enough (or too avant), it can be banal.

Sometimes you have to stare for a long time at a work to understand that you do not understand it. Of course you don’t have to understand a work of art in order to appreciate it. Total understanding, wrote the poet, sometimes extinguishes pleasure.

It is not entirely true that museums exist to make us feel inadequate and question our self-worth. But it is a common enough sentiment. Which is why there is celebration, or at least a knowing chuckle when art aficionados get it wrong. As they did recently.

For more than 75 years, a work by the Dutch painter Piet Mondrian has been hanging upside down, most recently in a German museum. Now art critics are rushing to explain this away rather than breaking into a smile and admitting it was a mistake. All those coloured lines – it could happen to anybody.

The mistake was revealed when a photograph of the work in Mondrian’s studio in the 1940s showed that the multi-coloured lines thicken at the top, and not at the bottom as displayed now. Perhaps Mondrian was wrong about his own work (critics seldom are), and the thick lines meant to indicate the dark sky when on top (current explanation by critics) actually symbolise polluted oceans when they are at the bottom of the canvas (likely future explanation).

The highbrow, wrote A P Herbert, is a person who sees a sausage and thinks of Picasso. Many believe, of course, that Picasso is a kind of sausage, rather like Napoleon is a brandy.

In any case how do we know the photograph is right? Perhaps having painted with the thick lines at the bottom (or more correctly, stuck coloured tapes), Mondrian just wanted to check out how it would look with the same lines on top. And rather than turn the canvas around, he simply took a photograph. Any one of us would have done the same.

Mondrian has turned the critics’ world upside down, literally. At least till someone discovers that the canvas should actually be placed on its side. Perhaps that will take another 75 years.