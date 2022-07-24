Karnataka

Following several accidents, BBMP prohibits use of its name on garbage trucks

Autorickshaws carrying garbage parked near Yediyur lake in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K.
Special Correspondent Bengaluru July 24, 2022 00:17 IST
Updated: July 24, 2022 00:17 IST

After multiple incidents of pedestrians and other motorists getting killed in road accidents involving garbage trucks and transport vehicles of contractors, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has prohibited the use of its name on these vehicles.

A circular issued by the Special Commissioner of Solid Waste Management stated that mentioning of ‘in the service of BBMP’ on the vehicles has been prohibited with immediate effect. The circular further states that using BBMP’s name on transport vehicles is illegal. The commissioner has instructed officials to make sure that such nameplates or words painted on vehicles are removed. If the contractors fail to oblige, action will be initiated against them. BBMP officials will also check documents pertaining to garbage trucks and those who drive them.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The BBMP maintains that whenever garbage trucks are involved in accidents, the media reports that ‘BBMP’s garbage trucks’ were involved in the accident and the public develop a wrong perception about the BBMP.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It has also decided to initiate criminal action against unauthorized people using the name of BBMP on vehicles that are not used for services of the corporation. “If such vehicles are involved in road accidents and result in fatalities, the vehicle owners are liable to pay the compensation.”

 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Karnataka
Bangalore
waste
waste management and pollution control
waste management
environmental issues
road accident
Read more...