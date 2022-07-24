Following several accidents, BBMP prohibits use of its name on garbage trucks

Autorickshaws carrying garbage parked near Yediyur lake in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K.

July 24, 2022 00:17 IST

A circular states use of Corporation’s name dented its image

After multiple incidents of pedestrians and other motorists getting killed in road accidents involving garbage trucks and transport vehicles of contractors, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has prohibited the use of its name on these vehicles.

A circular issued by the Special Commissioner of Solid Waste Management stated that mentioning of ‘in the service of BBMP’ on the vehicles has been prohibited with immediate effect. The circular further states that using BBMP’s name on transport vehicles is illegal. The commissioner has instructed officials to make sure that such nameplates or words painted on vehicles are removed. If the contractors fail to oblige, action will be initiated against them. BBMP officials will also check documents pertaining to garbage trucks and those who drive them.

The BBMP maintains that whenever garbage trucks are involved in accidents, the media reports that ‘BBMP’s garbage trucks’ were involved in the accident and the public develop a wrong perception about the BBMP.

It has also decided to initiate criminal action against unauthorized people using the name of BBMP on vehicles that are not used for services of the corporation. “If such vehicles are involved in road accidents and result in fatalities, the vehicle owners are liable to pay the compensation.”