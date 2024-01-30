ADVERTISEMENT

Following objection, police replace green flag with tricolour at Shivajinagar

January 30, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Shivajinagar police held a meeting with the local dargah committee and residents and replaced the green flag with the tricolour, to avoid controversy

The Hindu Bureau

The tricolour replaced religious flags put up around Chandni chowk in Shivajinagar on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Following the controversy over removal of a saffron flag in Keragodu village of Mandya district, several social media users, including BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, objected to a green flag on a BBMP lamp post at Chandni Chowk in Shivajinagar on Tuesday.

Within hours of this being flagged, the Shivajinagar police held a meeting with the local dargah committee and residents and replaced the green flag with the tricolour, to avoid controversy.

Also read: Keragodu flag row | CM Siddaramaiah says Godse’s “descendants” are disturbing peace

“The flag belongs to the local dargah situated at Chandni Chowk and was hoisted on the lamp post for many years. But after there was an attempt to blow this out of proportion on social media, we replaced it with the national flag,” a member of the dargah committee said.

“Shivajinagar is an example of communal harmony with temples, mosques, and churches. People of all faiths eke out a living here. We will not let this peace to be disrupted. So we decided not to resist and removed the green flag,” said Akmal Pasha, a member of the dargah committee.

A senior official in the Shivajinagar police said the flag was removed peacefully and no one objected to it.

