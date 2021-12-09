Following health protocol biggest challenge

Belagavi

09 December 2021 21:33 IST

Ensuring effective implementation of COVID-19 protocol is probably the biggest challenge before officers who are tasked with the peaceful conduct of the Winter Session of the State Legislature.

The State Government has mandated that all participants in the session, legislators, officers, security personnel, spectators and media persons, need to be vaccinated and carry a fresh RT-PCR test negative certificate.

Deputy Commissioner R. Venkatesh Kumar told officers in a meeting in Belagavi on Wednesday that this rule will be strictly implemented. He said that the unvaccinated will be vaccinated at a centre in the Suvarna Soudha.

However, junior officers say that this is difficult to implement. “The session will last 11 days, that means a participant has to undergo RT-PCR tests four times. This is next to impossible,’’ a Health Department officer said.

Health Department officers say that they are willing to set up RAT testing kiosks or vaccination booths in the Suvarna Soudha or any other place in the city, to handle the rush of unvaccinated people or those who need tests. RT-PCR test results, however, will take at least a day to come. They can be conducted in primary health centres anywhere in the city, District Health and Family Welfare officer S.V. Muniyal said.

Officers of the district administration are making preparations to hold the Winter Session in the face of various challenges, including transport, housing, food and following VIP protocol.

Two senior IAS officers, Ekroop Kaur, election observer, and L.K. Atik, district in-charge secretary, are camping in Belagavi. District administration officers are seeking guidance from them whenever they are in doubt, a Revenue Department officer said.