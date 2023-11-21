Following backlash, organisers say Brij Bhushan will not attend Kambala 

November 21, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

After a backlash over inviting Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, BJP MP, for felicitating wrestlers at Kambala, a buffalo race event being held for the first time in Bengaluru, the organisers said that it was an “oversight” and he will not be attending the event. The MP from Kaiserganj has been accused of sexual assault by women wrestlers.

In the invitation card of the two-day event slated on November 25 and 26, Mr. Singh’s named was mentioned along with those of Kannada actor Darshan Thoodudeepa, National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India Ltd. president Vishal Singh, and former Minister Aravind Limbavali. Mr. Singh was invited to facilitate wrestlers who won medals at the national games held in Goa.

Umesh Shetty, former BBMP councillor and organising president of Bengaluru Kambala Committee, told The Hindu: “The main organisers of the sporting event had not invited Mr. Singh, but the wrestlers wanted him to be present to felicitate them. These wrestlers secured the opportunity due to the Wrestlers Federation.”

Mr. Shetty said Mr. Singh’s name was printed on the invitation card as an oversight and the printing team did not know about him, neither did many organisers. The team that was tasked with printing the invitation did not discuss this with the main organisers. “Mr. Singh will not be attending the event,” Mr. Shetty said.

This is the first time Kambala is being held in Bengaluru. The aim is to promote the sport and popularise the same among the urban population. The event will be held at Palace Grounds.

