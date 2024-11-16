ADVERTISEMENT

Followers of K.S. Eshwarappa oppose case against their leader, want it withdrawn

Published - November 16, 2024 07:11 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Followers of former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa have urged Shivamogga district police to withdraw the case registered against him (Mr. Eshwarappa) on charges of alleged provocative speech.

A group of people, under the banner of Rashtrabhakhtara Balaga, staged a protest condemning the case against Eshwarappa and submitted a memorandum to Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar on Saturday.

The protesters said that their leader Eshwarappa raised the issue of notices being served on farmers by waqf board and also spoke about protecting properties that belonged to religious institutions. He only warned of consequences if the Hindu community launched an agitation under the leadership of religious heads.

The police registered the case against Eshwarappa for political reasons. There was a need for the case. The police should withdraw it, they demanded. Leaders of Rashtrabhaktara Balaga, Shivaji, Vishwas M., Shankar Rao, Shankar Ganni and, others were present.

Jayanagar police in Shivamogga, on November 14, booked a case against Eshwarappa considering his statements to the media.

