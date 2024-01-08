Follow up on Gerumaradi incident: DC, SP visits school

January 08, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Shivamogga

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagaraj, Superintendent of Police Vikram Amathe, and other senior officers of the district administration visited Gollarahatti of Gerumaradi village in Tarikere taluk and interacted with students of the government higher primary school.

The students of Golla community were not wearing shoes due to the rigid customs that the community has been following. The Hindu did carry a report on the customs that put students to hardships on Monday.

The Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police spoke to the teaching staff and interacted with the students. Many students were spotted wearing shoes on the day. The officers told the students to wear shoes regularly.

Zilla Panchayat CEO B.Gopalakrishna, Assistant Commission Daljeet Kumar, and others were present.

