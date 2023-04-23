Follow the path of Basaveshwara to ensure that a healthy society is established, youth told

April 23, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Yadgir

The 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara guided society through his Vachanas and tried to eradicate social evils, Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal has said.

She was addressing a gathering after paying floral tribute to Basaveshwara to mark Basava Jayanti at the district administration building here on Sunday.

Basaveshwara fought social injustice and caste-based discrimination and worked for freedom for women. He educated people through his Vachanas and spread knowledge among them. He also encouraged Sharanas of his era to write Vachanas and come together to eradicate social evils and bring changes in the prevailing system, she added.

She advised young people to follow the path of Basaveshwara to ensure that a healthy society is established.

Private organisations, Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha and other Lingayat organisations across the district also celebrated Basava Jayanti.

Grand processions were taken out in Yadgir, Shahapur and other taluk headquarters where speakers praised the social reformer for his struggle to bring equality in society.

Meanwhile, a bronze statue of Basaveshwara was installed near the Veerashaiva Kalyan Mantap at Rangampet in Shorapur on Sunday. The statue was brought from Solapur in Maharashtra to Kembhavi on Saturday.

And, it was brought to Rangampet in a grand procession that passed through several villages during which thousands of people from Veerashaiva Lingayat community offered greetings to it in a grand manner.

Member of Legislative Assembly Narasimha Naik garlanded the statue and lauded the social work that Basaveshwara carried out during his time.

President of Taluk Veerashaiva Lingayat Samaj Suresh Sajjan and others were present.