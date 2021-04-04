Follow SOP or else face closure, PGs and coaching centres told

In the wake of reports about complete disregard for COVID-19 protocol in coaching centres and paying guest facilities in Dharwad, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil has warned that such such facilities will be closed down in case of continued violations.

Chairing a meeting of proprietors of coaching centres, 24 x 7 libraries and owners of PG facilities in Dharwad on Sunday, Mr. Patil expressed displeasure over apathy towards the COVID-19 protocol. “We have observed that these centres are not following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and warned that trade licence of these units will be cancelled and the centres will be sealed after following due procedure,” he said.

Considering the surge in the number of positive cases in eight districts, including Dharwad, the State government has issued fresh guidelines, he said.

Mr. Patil pointed out that by not making it mandatory for people visiting these centres to wear face masks and maintain physical distancing, they were being exposed to the threat of the infection and asked them to understand that it was in their own interest that the government has imposed the restrictions. “It is now your responsibility to see that these centres do not become COVID-19 hotspots. In the eventuality of such development, the centres will be sealed declaring them as containment zones,” he said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police G. Anusha told the meeting that the police had already visited the coaching centres, PGs and 24 x 7 libraries and instructed the owners to strictly follow SOP.

Although they were asked to install CCTV cameras and provide identity cards to all students registered with them, some centres were yet to fall in line and they will be dealt with strictly, she said.

Assistant Commissioner B. Gopalkrishna and others were present.